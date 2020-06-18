Kristen Wiig and her fiancé Avi Rothman welcome twins

Kristen Wiig is officially a mama! The Bridesmaids actress and her fiancé Avi Rothman welcomed twins into their family, according to Us Weekly.

The new parents welcomed their tiny tots via surrogate earlier this year. They have yet to reveal the names or gender of the twins.

During a SNL sketch in May, Wiig hinted at becoming a mother for the first time, “This is the Mother’s Day show, and at SNL, it’s a very special time to celebrate moms. Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can’t be with my mom on this Mother’s Day. So, I hope it’s OK, I would like to tell her I love her.”

The actress continued, “I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself.”

Wiig and Rothman got engaged in 2019 after three years of dating.