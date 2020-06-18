Kristen Stewart will reportedly star as Princess Diana in new movie

Kristen Stewart has reportedly been cast as Princess Diana in a new movie about the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles.

According to Deadline, the Twilight actress will reportedly star in Spencer, which is set during the weekend that the People's Princess decided her marriage to Charles wasn't working.

The story will unfold over three days and will feature one of Diana's final Christmases in their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

The movie will begin production in early 2021.

Speaking about why he chose Stewart for the role, director Pablo Larraín explained: "Kristen is one of the great actors around today. To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need.

"The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature," he told Deadline.

Larraín said sharing stories like Diana's is extremely important to him, "We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is. Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale.

"When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I’d rather go and be myself, it’s a big big decision, a fairy tale upside down. I’ve always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie," he added.

Are you excited to see Kristen Stewart star as Princess Diana?