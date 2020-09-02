Krispy Kreme is launching new limited edition flavours

Krispy Kreme is launching brand-new flavours for a limited time. Introducing Twisted, the range that brings the boldest iconic American flavours from Reese’s and Oreo, together with Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a taste experience like no other:

Twisted Reese’s Choco Ring doughnut (€2.95) – Original Glazed doughnut with a choco Reese’s filling, sprinkled with Reese’s drops and crunchy hazelnuts for chocolatey-peanut fun times

Twisted Cookie S’mores doughnut (€2.95) – Dipped-‘n’-rolled in icing & American cookie, filled with whipped mallow, drizzled with a flurry of chocolatey goodness

Oreo Kreme Shake (€4.25) with crushed Oreo pieces, chocolate syrup and whipped cream

Strawberry Kreme Shake with Oreo (€4.25) with crushed Oreo pieces, strawberry syrup, and whipped cream

For more information on the new Twisted range, and how you can win an exclusive ‘Twisted in Two’ box, please visit www.krispykreme.ie