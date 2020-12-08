Krispy Kreme delivers delicious Christmas jumper range

The countdown to Christmas is on, which means shared moments of merriment and dusting off your best Christmas Jumper.

This year, Krispy Kreme is celebrating the magic of good, bad and ugly festive jumpers by bringing treats to match – in doughnut form.

Why not share some Christmas joy and treat your loved ones with the new Krispy Kreme Christmas doughnuts? For a limited time only, you can get your hands-on single doughnuts or a Christmas Jumper dozen (RRP €18.95) in store or via Click and Collect from 7th December. Spread some Christmas joy with these festive faves:

Ugly Jumper (RRP €2.95) – with a caramel and chocolate filling and ugly jumper decoration – yule love it

Rudolph Reindeer (RRP €2.55) – Krispy Kreme’s signature ring doughnut with a caramel flavour icing and reindeer decoration – Merry Christ-moose!

Santa Belly (RRP €2.95) – with a kreme filling and Santa belly decoration – let the sleigh bells ring

Peppermint Plaid (RRP €2.35) – Krispy Kreme’s signature ring with a peppermint flavour icing and jumper decoration – treat yo’elf

Christmas Jumper Dozen (RRP €18.95) – A dozen of your favourite festive flavour!

Declan Foley, Krispy Kreme Ireland’s Country Manager said:

“So much of the magic of Christmas is rooted in the excitement and nostalgia the holidays bring. We’re delighted to bring a tasty twist on a classic tradition with our new Christmas Jumper doughnuts."

“We’d like to wish everyone a very safe and Merry Christmas and hope our Christmas Jumper treats bring some sparkle and smiles to all our customers and their family and friends, whether in person or virtually this festive season.”

For further information on how you can get your hands on the new Krispy Kreme Christmas Jumper range, please visit www.krispykreme.ie.