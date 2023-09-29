Kris Jenner shares details of planning Kourtney’s baby shower

Kris Jenner has shared a behind-the-scenes insight into planning her daughter Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s surprise baby shower.

Kourtney is currently expecting her fourth child, her first with husband Travis Barker.

As she awaits the arrival of her little one, Kourtney’s mum, along with her sisters, organised an incredible surprise vintage Disney-themed baby shower in Kris' back garden to celebrate Kourtney and Travis’ baby boy.

Credit: Travis Barker Instagram

Now that the event is over and Kourtney’s due date nears closer, Kris has been opening up about planning the party, revealing where she drew inspiration from and sharing details about the whole set-up.

While chatting for her website Poosh, Kourtney admitted, “As someone who loves aesthetics and details, I also have learned to love letting go and allowing people close to me to surprise me, which is the best feeling. Walking into the party was so magical”.

Kris then explained, “The vintage Disney theme has been a common thread throughout Kourtney’s entire life”.

“Those memories are so special, so to be able to bring them to life meant a lot, and there’s nobody better to do it than Mindy Weiss”.

Credit: @johnandjoseph via Poosh

Mindy, the Kardashian-Jenner family party planner revealed, “The planning process started by discussing the core memories from Kris taking Kourtney and her siblings to Disneyland over the years. The way it looked, smelled, tasted. The feeling you get when you are there”.

“We took those important elements and translated them into our own version of an authentic Disneyland experience in Kris’s backyard”.

Kris then opened up about her favourite part of the party as she said, “My favourite thing at the baby shower was putting the names on all of the Mickey Mouse ears”.

“When I was a child, the thing I was most excited for when I got to the park was to get my Mickey Mouse ears with my name on the back. It never got old. (Obviously!)”.

Credit: @johnandjoseph via Poosh

When it came to food, there was plenty to go around, from churros and waffles to fruit platters and a selection of breads.

“I wanted to make sure that we had all of Kourtney’s favourite foods”, the 67-year-old explained.

“She had her Mickey Mouse pretzels and her churros and the Mickey Mouse waffles for brunch. It was really a dream come true”.

On the day of her baby shower, Kourtney described it as a, “Special day. Happiest place on earth”, so it seems like Kris’ party planning was a huge success!