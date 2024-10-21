Kris Jenner praises daughter Kim in heartfelt birthday tribute

Kris Jenner is celebrating her daughter Kim Kardashian.

Today, October 21, is Kim’s 44th birthday and to mark the special occasion, Kris has decided to pen a heartwarming message about her second-eldest daughter.

While opening up about Kim online, Kris described her as having ‘strength and determination’ that is ‘second to none’.

On Instagram, Jenner unveiled a collection of gorgeous photos of herself and Kim over the years.

Some of the snaps show Kris with Kim as a little girl, as well and the SKIMS founder and her children.

In the caption of the post The Kardashians star wrote, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!! You are truly such a light to everyone who meets you”.

“Your strength and determination is second to none and the way you constantly fight for those who need your help and always give your energy and love to everyone around you”.

“I’m so proud of you every single day.. you are the most amazing mother, daughter, sister, auntie and friend. You are such a huge part of my heart, and I cherish every single precious memory we have ever made”.

The momager added, “You bring me such happiness and joy and I love you beyond any measure my beautiful daughter. I love you. Mommy @kimkardashian”.

The comments are full of fans sending sweet birthday messages to Kim as she turns 44 years old.

Ahead of her big day, Kim attended the Academy Museum Gala over the weekend while wearing a stunning Mugler corset and Tiffany’s necklace.

Kim’s younger sisters Kendall and Kyler were also in attendance at the event.

As well as being a mum to Kim, Kris has 45-year-old Kourtney, 40-year-old Khloe, 37-year-old Rob, 28-year-old Kendall and 27-year-old Kylie.