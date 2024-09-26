Kris Jenner pens sweet tribute to daughters to mark special day

Kris Jenner has honoured her daughters with a moving tribute.

Kris is a mum to five daughters – Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, as well as her son Rob, and is celebrating a very special day with her girls.

To mark National Daughter Day in America, Kris penned a sweet message about her daughters on social media.

Kris headed to Instagram to share a collection of throwback and recent group photos of her and her daughters to her 51.9M followers.

In the caption of the post Kris wrote, “Happy National Daughters Day to these amazing women. Best daughters, best mothers, best hearts, best friends…”.

“I thank God every single day for the blessing, privilege, and honor to be your Mommy. I love you more than you will ever know….”.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to compliment the sweet post, including some of Kris’ daughters.

Khloe Kardashian wrote, “I love you my angel mommy!!!”, while Kourtney Kardashian-Barker left a red heart emoji.

Fans of the reality stars also commented on the post to say, “Love the family togetherness”, as another fan added, “Beautiful family”.

Kris is always celebrating her daughters’ milestones online, with her most recent proud moment being because of Kendall, who walked the runway in Paris Fashion Week.

Opening up about her second-youngest daughter’s achievement, Kris wrote, “Because she’s worth it! The most stunning show today at L’Opera Garnier in Paris! You were breathtaking Kenny and everyone looked absolutely beautiful!!”.

The Momager also celebrated her youngest child, Kylie, being on the front of British Vogue as she penned a cute message that reads, “Kylie on the September fashion issue cover of @britishvogue!!!!! This is stunning!! Congrats, Kylie!!”.