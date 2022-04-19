Kris Jenner pens heartfelt message for daughter Kourtney’s birthday

Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share a birthday message for her daughter Kourtney who just turned 43.

The head of the Kardashian/ Jenner clan shared a sweet collection of snaps of her and Kourtney through the years, including photos of when Kourtney was a toddler, in her dad’s arms and posing with her own children, Mason (12), Penelope (nine) and Reign (seven).

In the caption, the mum-of-six wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @kourtneykardash!!! You are my first born little angel and my very best friend from the moment you were born”

“You are such an amazing daughter, mommy, sister, cousin, auntie and fiancé!!!!!!”

“I am so very proud of the woman you are and I thank God every single day for choosing me to be your Mommy…. I am so blessed and grateful to be on this journey of life with you and I love you more than I can ever explain… you are my heart”.

“Happy Birthday sweet girl”.

Kourtney went on to share the sweet post to her own Instagram story with other birthday wishes she had been sent, including one from her younger sister Kim Kardashian.

In Kim’s post she shared snaps of the sisters enjoying a day at the beach with the caption, “Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you! Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren’t on our growth path lol”.

Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!”.

Kourtney shared photos and videos of her enjoying her big day with her children and fiancé Travis Barker at Disney.