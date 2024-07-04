Kris Jenner opens up for the first time about cancer health scare

Kris Jenner has opened up for the first time about her health concerns.

In recent months, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been hinting that she has undergone treatment for a cancer scare.

Now, in the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris has taken the opportunity to let viewers into her health worries.

The newest episode showcases the 68-year-old enjoying a ski trip with her family – including daughters Kim, Khloé and Kendall – before she chose to inform her loved ones of her diagnosis.

“I wanted to tell you guys something because I hadn't told you yet, but… You know I went to the doctor and I had my scan? They found – and this just makes me really emotional, but – they found a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary,” Kris confirmed, getting tearful as she shared the details.

“I went to the doctor and Doctor A said I've got to have my ovaries taken out. And I'm just really emotional about it because you know, they came in handy with you guys,” she confessed, referring to the births of her six children.

“I'm emotional about it because that's where all my kids were conceived and that's where they were grown in my tummy, and so that's a very sacred place to me,” Kris stated, adding tearfully: “If I can get through the hip replacement, I can get through this.”

In a later confessional, Kim went on to admit her thoughts on her mother’s diagnosis.

“To have a surgery and remove your ovaries is like a really big deal. I feel really sad for her, you know? I couldn't even imagine being in that situation and how you would feel really scared to be going through that,” the 43-year-old noted.

After being informed during a phone call, Kourtney also reflected: “I totally understand how my mom is feeling because I would feel the same way. It's like your womanly power, and it doesn't mean that it's taking away who she is or what she's experienced, but I would feel this sentimental feeling of what it's created.”