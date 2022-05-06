Kris Jenner opens up about her feelings on Kourtney’s engagement

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the behind the scenes clips of Kourtney and Travis’ engagement were shared.

After Travis got down on one knee on the beach that meant so much to them, Kourtney’s family were hiding in a hotel room waiting for the happy couple to join them.

After the surprise of having all of her family there, Kourtney shared a sweet moment with her mum Kris. The ‘Momager’ took Kourtney in for a long hug and whispered to her, “I’m so happy for my baby, my first born”.

“It makes my heart really full. I’m so happy for you”, she continued as she was in tears. Her eldest daughter quietly replied, “Thank you”.

Kris went on to say how happy she was again, and it was down to Travis because he was so excited to propose to her 43-year-old daughter. “I will never get over how sweet he was and I just want you to know that I’m so happy for you”.

Whilst still holding her daughter tight, Kris said, “I know how long you’ve waited for this and I love every single moment with you.

After trying to compose herself, Kris turned to Travis to say, “What you did to make it happen will always be in my heart”.

After wiping away her tears Kris started to tell Kourtney how Travis planned the whole day. “He came to Palm Springs and he asked for your hand in marriage”.

In true Kravis style, the two started kissing as the 66-year-old was still talking. “Okay you can stop kissing for a second”, the mum-of-six jokingly said before announcing, “When your first born gets engaged, nothing can be more special”.

Kourt turned to her sisters, laughing, to check that they heard what Kris had said. Kylie responded sweetly by saying, “No, that's really special”.

While Kim laughed it off and agreed that it must be true because, “She’s never had a reaction like that for me and it's happened a few times”.

Travis popped the question to Kourtney on October 17 2021 at the beach as the sun was setting. They were surrounded by roses and candles. Kourtney revealed, “The way that Travis proposed, it does say a lot about who he is. He’s super romantic”.

Kris’ reaction was so touching and can’t wait for the big day where more happy tears are sure to flow!