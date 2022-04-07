Kourtney’s friends react to shocking Las Vegas wedding news

Fans were stunned to hear news of Kourtney Kardashian marrying Travis Barker at an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas after the Grammys. They were allegedly ordained by an Elvis Presley impersonator after a few too many drinks.

With no photo evidence fans were left speculating whether or not the wedding took place at all and finally we have the answers.

Kourtney took to Instagram yesterday to share images of the night in question. The photos showed her and Travis Barker smiling and laughing together at a chapel in Las Vegas with an Elvis impersonator in the background of the snaps.

The pair were wearing sunglasses and leather jackets, with Kourtney wearing a yellow t-shirt depicting a crucifix on the front.

In the caption, the 42-year-old wrote, “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)”.

Credit: Instagram

She concluded the caption “Practice makes perfect”.

With that, Kourtney has confirmed that the ceremony was not officiated so they are not legally married…yet.

The comment section was flooded with loving messages for the couple from friends and fans alike. Simon Huck, friend of Kourtney wrote, “Who doesn’t love a Vegas dress rehearsal?”, with another friend, Allie Rizzo writing, “Practice makes perfect”.

Credit: Instagram

Fans showed their support with one saying, “When you marry for love, you don’t need a big show”, and another adding, “The photos did not disappoint”.

We can’t wait to see what the wedding will be like when Kravis do it for real!