Kourtney & Travis share intimate details as they’re trying for a baby

By Tara Mahon

Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker are trying for their first baby together, as revealed in the trailer for the upcoming Hulu series The Kardashians.

The Poosh CEO can be heard saying “Travis and I want to have a baby”, while a video of the couple’s stunning beach proposal is played. The Blink-182 star got down on one knee in October 2021, 10 months after the pair had first started dating.

The clips show Kourtney and her fiancé at a doctor’s appointment. Barker can be seen holding and kissing Kardashian’s hand. Meanwhile, Kourtney jokingly says “We’ll take our mics off so you don’t get the audio”, after a doctor asks for a ‘sample’ to be put in a cup.

Last year it was revealed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had her eggs frozen at the age of 39 in case she wanted to have more children in the future. However, she didn’t specify wanting to have children with her beau, Travis, at the time.

Recently, fans had been speculating on Instagram that the 42-year-old was already pregnant with one commenting, “I see a belly”, while another asked, “Is that a preg belly?”.

Clearly frustrated, Kourtney shut down these rumours by saying “Are we really going to do this every time I post?”.

While this would be the couple’s first child together, Kourtney already shares three children, 12-year-old Mason, nine-year-old Penelope and seven-year-old Reign with ex Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Barker shares two children, 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama, with ex wife Shanna Moakler. The 46-year-old also has a close relationship with his former stepdaughter, Atiana.

The Kardashians is due to air on Hulu and on Disney+ this coming April 14. In the meantime, check out the thrilling new trailer below;