Kourtney shares a look inside her & Travis’ gothic bachelor party

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on May 22 in Italy and has now released snaps from the couple’s joint bachelor and bachelorette party.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-three shared a carousel of nine photos and one video from the big night in Palm Springs.

The post included snaps of the couple going in for a kiss, a heart-shaped cake which read ‘KRAVIS 4EVER’, a dazzling black handbag in the shape of a human heart and a glass vial.

Kourtney is wearing a black slip dress with her hair tied back, while Travis sported a black leather jacket, adorned with spikes and patches.

The video showed a long table decorated with a multitude of candlesticks and gothic statues. Prince’s song The Most Beautiful Girl In The World plays in the background of the clip.

The 43-year-old captioned the post, “Romeo and Juliet vibes for the Bach”.

Friends of the reality television star rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the gothic event.

Influencer Allie Rizzo penned, “Was the most romantic dinner with a touch of Dracula vibes”.

Former assistant of Kim Kardashian Stephanie Shepherd left a Shakespearean quote under the post, writing, “Did my heart love til now?”.

Malika Haqq, known for being besties with the Kardashian family, added, “Bleeding love”.

Kourtney and Travis did not only tie the knot in Portofino, Italy, but also enjoyed a Las Vegas wedding in April.

As the couple couldn’t obtain a marriage licence for their Vegas wedding, the two celebrated a legal ceremony at a courthouse in Santa Barbara in May, before jetting off to Italy to have a lavish ceremony there, surrounded by friends and family.