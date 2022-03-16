Kourtney Kardashian says IVF treatment has brought on early menopause

By Tara Mahon

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about her IVF struggle and is now claiming that the medication she’s been taking has caused her to start menopause early.

In a trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians, the reality star can be seen talking to her mother, Kris about her IVF struggle. “It’s so easy to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through”.

“The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause. Literally into menopause”. Her ‘momager’ looked shocked, not understanding that these symptoms could be caused by fertility medication.

Kourtney can later be seen in a doctor’s office, presumably in relation to her IVF treatment, with fiancé and Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, where the doctor asks for a ‘sample’.

The 42-year-old has admitted that she has been struggling with menopause symptoms and weight gain. Typically, the average age to begin menopause is 45 to 55 years old, meaning that it is a possibility the IVF treatment has caused her to start what is called early menopause.

It is not yet commonly known if IVF treatment itself can trigger menopause, but the fertility medication given before the treatment can often trigger similar symptoms. These include weight gain, hot flashes and bloating.

In previous months, Kourtney has snapped back at fans on Instagram that have commented on her body. The Poosh CEO wrote, “Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?”, after a fan questioned if she had a “preg belly”.

Kourt is already the mother of Mason, 12; Penelope, nine; and Reign, seven; whom she shares with ex, Scott Disick.