Kourtney Kardashian reveals reason for ‘fearful’ rush to hospital

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about the reason behind her recent rush to hospital.

The Kardashians star is currently expecting her fourth child, her first with husband Travis Barker.

Fans were initially alerted to concern on Friday, when Travis’ band Blink-182 announced that they were postponing several of their upcoming tour shows, as the 47-year-old drummer had to fly home for an “urgent family matter”.

Now, a few days on from the emergency, Kourtney has finally broken her silence on the reason why Travis had to rush home to her bedside.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 44-year-old mum shared a black-and-white snap of her husband’s hand holding her own, as she lay in hospital.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney began her lengthy caption. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

The mum-of-three then went on to express the fear she felt during her health scare.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she admitted. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Kourtney concluded her update by writing : “Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Following her post, many of Kourtney’s fans have continued to send their well-wishes.

“So glad to hear that you are all okay,” one follower penned.

“So happy you are both okay. How scary,” another replied.

“Sending you light and love always,” a third fan added.