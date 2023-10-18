Kourtney Kardashian recalls ultrasound that ‘saved baby’s life’

Kourtney Kardashian has chosen to share additional details about her experience with emergency fetal surgery.

The Kardashians star is currently just weeks away from welcoming her fourth child into the world, her first with husband Travis Barker.

After announcing her pregnancy in June, fans of the couple were brought to concern last month when it was discovered that Kourtney had been rushed to hospital amid complications with her unborn baby boy.

Now, ahead of her little one’s birth, the expectant mum has decided to look back on the worrying experience.

In an interview with Vogue, the 44-year-old admitted that having to undergo emergency fetal surgery has since changed her perspective on pregnancy.

“That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past. It was terrifying,” Kourtney confessed.

“After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life,” she explained further.

Thankfully, Kourtney’s emergency procedure was a successful one, and the reality star is now looking forward to her incoming baby son joining her other three children – Mason (13), Penelope (11), and Reign (8) – whom she co-parents with ex Scott Disick.

“I've finally been able to let go of the fear and worry that everybody else put in us because of this pregnancy. I’m ready to go in, have the baby, and have the experience we’re meant to have,” she gushed.

Kourtney’s comments about her terrifying experience come just a few days after she first opened up about her surgery.

In an interview with Vanity Fair Italy, she stated: “I feel that sooner or later I will go into detail because I hope that it could help others, but I don't feel ready yet because it was really frightening.”