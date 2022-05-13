Kourtney Kardashian opens up about breaking engagement ring

In the newest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian speaks to her mum Kris about why she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring.

Kris quizzed her eldest daughter about the ring when she noticed it was missing from her finger.

The 66-year old was talking to Kourtney about her engagement, saying, “Can you believe you’re engaged?”, before quickly asking, “Where’s the ring?”.

Kourtney giggled uncomfortably and had a little glance right into the camera while holding her right hand over her left to block her fingers before explaining, “I’m covering it because it’s actually getting fixed”.

A worried Kris asked what happened to the dazzling ring while Kourtney started to reveal the whole story. “This is probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my whole life by the way”, she began.

“I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts and I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor.Thinking it would be safe right next to me”.

Her mum was getting impatient with the long-winded tale and exclaimed, “Get to the punchline!”.

“I had to get something up above from my closet and when I stepped down I stepped on the ring”.

“You broke your engagement ring?”, asked a gobsmacked Kris.

“I was hysterically crying in my closet for like hours and then I called Travis”.

Luckily her fiancé was very understanding of the situation. “I was like I did something really really bad and he handled it the best but it really gave me like a nervous breakdown”.

“Oh boy you're gonna give me a nervous breakdown”, was Kris’ reply before saying, “It’s so pretty”.

Kourt admitted that, “I was just like this is the most beautiful thing that I've ever had in my life and how could I have done that”.

Travis Barker popped the question to the mum-of-three in October 2021 on the beach surrounded by roses and candles in California. The couple then ‘got married’ in Las Vegas last month, but without a marriage licence so their big day is still yet to happen.