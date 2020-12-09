Kourtney K and Addison Rae to star in ‘She’s All That’ remake

Keeping up with the Kardashians star, Kourtney has announced her film debut and is set to star in the She’s All That remake.

The 41-year-old mum-of-three revealed the exciting news in an Instagram post which she shared on Tuesday evening, showing herself lounging on a bed, reading over what appears to be a script.

Kourtney captioned the post with, “studying @hesallthatmovie,” making sure to tag the Instagram account belonging to He’s All That.

The film then confirmed the news by re-sharing her post, writing, “Introducing Jessica Miles Torres,” referring to Kourtney’s character’s name.

However, we don’t know much more about Kourtney’s role in the film, other than that it will be more like a cameo appearance.

He’s All That will be a gender-reversal remake of the 1999 teen classic, She’s All That, which starred Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook and Paul Walker.

The original film became a massive success, despite receiving mixed reviews, after reaching No. 1 at the box office in its first week of release and then going on to earn $103 million worldwide.

For those of you who need a refresher, She’s All That follows Zack Siler, a high school heartthrob who’s just been dumped and humiliated by his queen bee girlfriend. In an effort to save face, he makes a bet with his buddies, to take a geeky Laney and make her prom queen. What he didn’t bet on though, was falling in love with her.

This new remake titled He’s All That, will star TikTok phenomenon Addison Rae as the popular Freddie Prinze Jr. character, newly named Padgett Sawyer while Kobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan will take on the role of nerdy outcast, Cameron Kweller.