Kodaline reveal two final shows after announcing their shock split

Kodaline have announced that they will be going on tour for the last time.

Last week, fans of the beloved Irish band were shocked when they confirmed that they are breaking up, with their fifth and final album also on the way.

The group was formed two decades ago in 2005, composed of members Steve Garrigan, Vincent May, Mark Prendergast, and Jason Boland. They were originally named 21 Demands, before changing to Kodaline in 2012.

A few days on from their surprising announcement, the 'All I Want' singers have revealed that they will be taking to the stage next year, for the final time.

Earlier today, the Kodaline team took to social media to share their tour poster, confirming that they will play two dates in Ireland next June – one in Virgin Media Park in Cork, and another at Malahide Castle in Dublin.

“To celebrate the final chapter of Kodaline, we’re going on tour starting next summer in Cork and Dublin. We can’t wait to celebrate the songs and the memories we’ve created and shared with you all over the past 13 years,” they wrote in a statement.

“Thank you for all your support it’s been an incredible journey,” they added.

On October 9, Kodaline shared a video announcement on Instagram, stating that their time together will soon be coming to an end.

In the video, they said that it has been a “difficult decision to say goodbye to Kodaline.”

They continued: “We know this might come as a surprise, and it’s definitely bittersweet for us too. What we’ve shared with you has changed our lives forever. From busking on the streets of Dublin to playing shows across the world, it really has been the stuff that dreams are made of.”

They added: “We wanted to end on a high, so before we say goodbye, we’re heading into the studio one last time to record our fifth and final album as Kodaline. We are and always will be forever grateful for your love and support. It’s been a journey that we’ll never forget, and we hope the music stays with you long after we’re gone.”

Tickets for Kodaline’s farewell shows will go on sale this Friday (October 17) at 9am.