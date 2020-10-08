KitKat Chunky add two new limited edition flavours

There's never been a better reason to have a break! KitKat Chunky fans have new reasons to be cheerful this year– with the return of two of the brand’s most popular varieties – Cookie Dough and Mint.

KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough features a crisp wafer finger coated in a thick layer of cookie dough filling with chocolatey pieces, all covered in a delicious layer of thick KitKat chocolate.

Meanwhile KitKat Chunky Mint features a crisp wafer finger covered in moreish mint flavour milk chocolate.

The KitKat Chunky Flavourites launch forms part of the brand’s strategy to excite consumers by introducing new flavours or bringing back fans’ favourites each year. KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough will be available until 2021, while KitKat Chunky Mint will be available for one production run only.

It's well-knowm that KitKat fans love nostalgic combinations and flavours just as much as exciting new launches from their favourite brand. With the irresistible popularity of cookie dough, we thought it was only right to reintroduce a true KitKat Chunky Flavourite.

KitKat Chunky Mint was another popular variant that we brought back due to popular demand and it is available for a limited time only, so we urge KitKat fans to not miss out.

Both KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough and KitKat Chunky Mint are available in all major retailers now.