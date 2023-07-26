SHEmazing!
Kit out your college room with the study collection from Søstrene Grene

by

As a new school year approaches, Søstrene Grene presents a wealth of back-to school products for school children of all ages, who are ready to kick off a new school or college term in style. Nothing calls for a new supply of stationery, home office and back to school bits quite like the return of a new school year and with this, Søstrene Grene offers a wide selection of stationary, interiors and accessories to help set you up for the academic year ahead.

Find everything from pencil cases, notebooks, writing and drawing tools to accessories, tote bags and storage boxes to help organise an inspiring desk for your studies. Add Søstrene Grene’s new desk calendar to your home office; which can be used year after year.

Sit comfortably on the new teddy seat cushions available in three colours and keep all your bits and bobs in the pretty and practical wall cabinet.

The new collection will be available in stores including George’s Street Dublin 2, Dun Laoghaire, Cork, Limerick, Bangor, Belfast and Newry and on the new Irish webshop www.sostrenegrene.com/ie (delivery to the Republic of Ireland only) from Thursday July 27th.

Products will be available while stocks last.

