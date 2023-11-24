KISS unveils bold and glamorous party season must-haves

Party Season is well and truly upon us, which means it’s time to stock up on all your party essentials! Nothing says party more than bold lashes and show-stopping nail art. KISS has all the products you need to sleigh through the Christmas party season in style. With 20% off on KISS products throughout November and December at stockists nationwide, there has never been a more perfect time to start stocking up for the celebrations that lie ahead!

KISS My Lashes but Bolder (€7.99 / £6.79)

'Tis the season to showcase the boldest and most dramatic lashes. KISS My Lash but bolder range offers an extension like finish akin to the original My Lash but better range, giving you the look and feel of your own lashes, but with an added boldness! Experience the industry’s first 3D lash with ample volume and the thinnest band for unmatched comfort. Available in two styles: Big Personality and Bold Move.

KISS Gel Fantasy Allure Nails (RRP €12.99 / £8.99)

Nothing says party season more than adding a little sparkle to your nails. Get the look with KISS Gel Fantasy Allure range. This new collection is all about high fashion special effects, containing Dazzling 3D Gemstones, Holographic effects, Chromes, Glitters and more, all adding a super glamourous flair to your nails. Choose from two styles: How Dazzling and Transformation

KISS products are available from Mc Cabe’s and pharmacies nationwide.