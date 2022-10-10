King Charles and Camilla send condolences after Creeslough tragedy

Britain’s King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, have expressed their sympathies to the island of Ireland following the tragedy in Creeslough.

On Friday afternoon, news broke that an explosion had occurred at a petrol station in the small rural village of Creeslough in County Donegal. It has since been announced that 10 people lost their lives in the incident, including a five-year-old girl.

Eight people continue to be treated in hospital for their injuries, including one man in a serious condition whose girlfriend did not survive the tragedy.

Earlier today, King Charles III shared a statement to the couple’s social media accounts, and addressed his words to the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins.

“My wife and I were filled with immense sadness when we heard of that appallingly tragic explosion at Creeslough, County Donegal,” the King began.

“We remember with the greatest fondness meeting people from across Donegal when we visited in 2016 and the strong sense of community that exists there,” he continued.

“However inadequate this may be under such shattering circumstances, we wanted you to know that our most heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences are with those families and friends who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy, together with yourself and the people of Ireland,” the King concluded in his address to President Higgins.

An outpouring of support has descended onto Creeslough since the awful tragedy occurred on Friday afternoon.

Today, An Post has set up a service across all of its branches, in which people can give donations to help the Creeslough community through their tragedy. The public can contribute to the Creeslough Community Support Fund via cash or debit card, and will be transferred to the Irish Red Cross so that they can give direct support to the people of Creeslough.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up by Creeslough native, Gerard McFadden. Gerard, who is now living in Australia, organised the fundraiser on Saturday after hearing the awful news from his hometown. Since its creation, the GoFundMe has surpassed €260,000, and its total is continuing to grow.

“I will liaise with the Creeslough Community Association and discuss the needs of the community as we move through this awful time together,” Gerard has stated on the fundraising page.

We are sending our deepest sympathies and all of our support to the community of Creeslough during this incredibly painful time.