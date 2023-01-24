Kimberly Wyatt opens up about ‘gutting’ labour story

Kimberly Wyatt has opened up about her labour story and revealed she was ‘gutted’ she had to have a C-section.

The Pussycat Dolls band member is mum to three children- seven-year-old Willow, five-year-old Maple and three-year-old Senna. She welcomed all of her children into the world via C-section.

While speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, Kimberly shared her honest experience with having to have caesareans which she hadn’t planned for during her first two labours, only her last one.

As she was speaking about being pregnant with her first child and not knowing much information about birth apart from what she saw in movies, the 40-year-old explained, “It wasn't until I became pregnant that I started reading about hypnobirthing and all these different styles of going through it”.

“When I had to do the caesarean I was gutted. I felt like that moment and that feeling was taken away from me”.

The mum-of-three continued, “Of course, get over it, ultimately you want to have safe mum, safe baby but I do feel like it's incredibly fascinating what our bodies do”.

Kimberly then added that it took her a while to process that she would have to have a C-section, “Yeah I was really gutted about that”.

“It almost feels like a right of passage as a woman to be able to do that and when you no longer have that choice it takes some time to get your head around that”.

The Buttons singer agreed with Giovanna that there are often negative feelings and judgements towards caesareans that are unnecessary.

“Everybody’s got their own journey. That’s one thing I learnt a lot through having three kids is that the headspace of the mum is so important, almost more important than everything because we have to provide all of those vital things for that baby”.

Kimberly and her husband Max Rogers tied the knot in a private ceremony in February 2014 and went on to have their first daughter in December of that year. They then welcomed Maple into the world in 2017 and Senna in 2019, before Kimberly decided to have her tubes tied.