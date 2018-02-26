Kim Kardashian reveals first photo of baby Chicago, and it’s SO cute
Kim Kardashian has shared a photo of her youngest child in the most Kim K way ever – featuring a Snapchat filter!
No, the app is not dead, no matter what Kylie may say. Kim did share the adorable photo of herself and her one-month-old daughter on Instagram, though.
"Baby Chicago," the proud mama captioned the photo.
Um, Chicago is so cute! Even without those furry pink ears, the baby girl is simply darling.
"She looks like a dream!" raved a follower.
"She has her daddy's eyes," another observed, "How beautiful."
Picture via Instagram
Along with the photo on Kim's Instagram story, we hope these are the first of many precious snaps!