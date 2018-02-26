Kim Kardashian reveals first photo of baby Chicago, and it’s SO cute

Kim Kardashian has shared a photo of her youngest child in the most Kim K way ever – featuring a Snapchat filter!

No, the app is not dead, no matter what Kylie may say. Kim did share the adorable photo of herself and her one-month-old daughter on Instagram, though.

"Baby Chicago," the proud mama captioned the photo.

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

Um, Chicago is so cute! Even without those furry pink ears, the baby girl is simply darling.

"She looks like a dream!" raved a follower.

"She has her daddy's eyes," another observed, "How beautiful."

Picture via Instagram

Along with the photo on Kim's Instagram story, we hope these are the first of many precious snaps!