Kim Kardashian unveils cute snaps to mark daughter North’s birthday

Kim Kardashian has been celebrating!

Yesterday (June 15), The Kardashians star marked the 12th birthday of her firstborn, North West.

Kim – who is also a mum to sons Saint (9) and Psalm (6), and daughter Chicago (7) – shares her four little ones with her former husband, rapper Kanye West.

In honour of North’s special day, Kim has now been taking the opportunity to pen an emotional tribute to her eldest daughter.

Earlier today, the 44-year-old chose to post multiple throwback photos from the first few years of North’s life, including several of Kim cuddling her.

“My little baby North turns 12 years old today,” the mother-of-four gushed in her caption.

“We were looking at pics today together and laughing so hard, you were so small. It’s been the most special calling being your mom,” Kim continued.

“I love you forever and got you forever my bubs,” she added.

Following her heartwarming message, many of Kim’s followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their own birthday wishes to North.

“Happy Birthday Northie we love you,” one fan wrote.

“She’s such a cute baby,” another replied.

“Time goes by so fast! Happy birthday!” a third follower commented.

North’s birthday comes as Kim previously opened up about the struggles of being a single parent, following her split from Kanye in February 2021.

Speaking on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast in December 2022, Kim got emotional as she stated that she will “do anything to keep [her children’s] life as normal as possible”, especially regarding controversies surrounding Kanye and his recent antisemitic remarks.

“One day my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad […] They’ll thank me, and I’ll privately answer anything they want to know, but it’s not my place anymore to jump in,” she explained.

“Co-parenting is really f***ing hard. I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience, and that’s all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that’s what I would want for them. If they don’t know things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?” Kim added.