Kim Kardashian responds to photoshop rumours in pool-side snaps

Kim Kardashian has been accused of photoshopping her photos again by Instagram users.

The mum-of-four took to Instagram to post snaps of her wearing her own SKIMS underwear but her followers were quick to point out that her belly button looks edited out of the photos.

One follower wrote, “Something is off about the second pic or is it just me?”. Another Instagram user said, “You forgot to leave in your belly button!”, with a third adding, “Does anyone else think this looks hella edited?”.

Credit: Instagram

Kim clearly had enough of the claims and has clapped back at people accusing her of editing her photos on her Instagram stories. With screenshots of news articles pointing out her missing belly button, the 41-year-old wrote, “”Come on guys… Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????”.

Credit: Instagram

The reality television star shared another story to her 305M Instagram followers denying the rumours. In a short video of her posing by the pool Kim responded, “Belly button insecurities?! Well… why don’t you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! You’re welcome!!!”.

Kim, along with her Kardashian clan are often accused of ‘photoshop fails’ where followers call out the family for poorly editing their photos.

Just two weeks ago Kim was accused of photoshopping the carpet in a photo of her and her boyfriend Pete Davidson to fit the aesthetic of her Instagram better.