Kim Kardashian reflects on acting with Glenn Close in new series

Kim Kardashian has been expanding her acting career!

In 2023, The Kardashians star made her acting debut as Siobhan Corbyn in American Horror Story: Delicate.

Then, last summer, it was announced that Kim had secured her second TV role in the upcoming legal drama, All’s Fair, as well as an executive producer credit.

The series has been created by Ryan Murphy – who produced Kim’s debut in American Horry Story – and will also star Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor.

Now, ahead of the premiere of All’s Fair later this year, Kim has been speaking out about working with its stellar cast – including Fatal Attraction star Glenn Close.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up to her sister Khloé and their mother, Kris Jenner, about how she was feeling ahead of filming.

"I'm nervous. I'm actually really nervous, cause I have to bring it,” the 44-year-old confessed.

“The second episode I have a huge scene just me and Glenn Close, like a really important one,” Kim revealed.

Reflecting on her work-life balance with filming, she added: “It’s typically gonna be three [days a week], so I can drop the kids off, go, and be back by bedtime. So that was really important to me."

In a confessional, Kim then went on to express her adoration for Oscar nominee Glenn’s role in 101 Dalmations, as she exclaimed: "We are talking about Cruella de Vill here. I am acting with Cruella de Vil."

Credit: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kim later described All’s Fair as having an "A++ cast," and that she is "really excited to get to work”, but that the all-star lineup is "definitely making me a little nervous."

In All’s Fair, the reality star has taken on the role of divorce lawyer Allura Grant. The series will follow “a successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm in Los Angeles." Creator Ryan Murphy has described the show as being “a high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural.”

A release date for All’s Fair has yet to be announced.