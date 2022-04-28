Kim Kardashian finally explains that awkward photoshop fail

Skims mogul Kim Kardashian has taken to social media to debunk those awkward photoshop fails once and for all.

Earlier this month, Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian accidentally let it slip that her four-year-old daughter True was indeed photoshopped into several Disneyland snaps which Kim posted last December.

Setting the record straight, Kim has finally addressed this bizarre blunder, saying that it was actually Kim’s niece Stormi who visited the Californian theme park with her daughter Chicago, not True.

“OK OK soooo you know I am all about my aesthetic! And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute and well planned out!” Kim started to explain, sharing a screenshot of her Instagram grid.

Continuing, the mum-of-four said, “The original pics were Stormi! However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that!”

Credit: Instagram

“But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly,” Kim wrote alongside the original Disneyland photograph which featured Kylie’s daughter Stormi.

Kim goes on to confess, “It wasn’t the aesthetic I was going for and I can own up to that! You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul and I will be dammed if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid.”

Credit: Instagram

“So thank you True for taking one for the team! I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her to Disneyland for the first time,” Kim concluded, hinting that True’s mum Khloé even wondered if the pics were real.