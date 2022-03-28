Kim Kardashian apologises over insensitive ‘work hard’ comments

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian has come out finally to respond to the recent backlash she’s faced over a series of controversial comments.

On March 9, an article was published by Variety, in which the SKIMS mogul gave advice for women who want to become successful in business, as she remarked, “Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Continuing to disparage the claim that she and her sisters haven’t truly earned their success, Kim said, “We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”

Obviously these comments didn’t exactly sit well with a lot of hard working people online, who haven’t been offered the same opportunities as Kim and the rest of the Kardashian clan. The mum-of-four has therefore received quite a lot of negative backlash as a result.

However, setting the record straight once and for all, 41-year-old Kim has addressed her controversial remarks and apologised for them.

“Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite really with no context,” Kim explained during a recent interview with Good Morning America.

“And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you’re famous for being famous. And I…my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

“It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way,” the reality star added.