Kim K accuses Kanye West of causing ‘emotional distress’

The Kim and Kanye feud continues! In new court documents, Skims mogul Kim Kardashian has accused her estranged husband Kanye ‘Ye’ West of causing “emotional distress” amid their ongoing divorce battle.

Ever since it was revealed this time last year that Kim and Kanye were officially getting divorced, Kanye has been publicly pleading with the reality star to take him back and make their family ‘whole’ again.

In recent weeks, Kanye has also criticized Kim’s parenting of their four children, after his eldest daughter North posted a video to TikTok.

In these new court documents, obtained by People, Kim and her legal team claim that Kanye “has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties' marital relationship is over.”

“Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties' private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress,” the documents read.

“Terminating marital status should help Mr. West to accept that the parties' marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties' children.”

The mum-of-four adds that further delaying their divorce “will only create further tension and anxiety,” before going on to accuse West of attempting to “rewrite the terms of the parties' prenuptial agreement.”

Attached to these legal documents is a personal letter written by Kim herself, as she expresses, “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so.”

“Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

Kim filed for divorce from rapper Kanye on February 19, 2021. Together they share four children together, eight-year-old North, six-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm. It was reported last year that Kim requested joint legal custody of their children amid the divorce.