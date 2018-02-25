Kim Cattrall shares touching photo in honour of her late-brother

Kim Cattrall has shared a heartfelt photo in honour of her late brother.

Earlier this month the Sex and the City star revealed that her brother had passed away after she issued an appeal to the public to help find her sibling.

His unexpected death rocked her family’s lives. Christopher was a mere 55-years-old when he died.

A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall) on Feb 3, 2018 at 9:11pm PST

The actress shared a photo from her trip to Scotland on Instagram on Saturday. She wrote, “Thank you to St Cuthbert’s Parish Minister in Edinburgh Reverend Peter Sutton and our wonderful, joyful Scottish friends for making us laugh today. Lighting a candle in memory of our brother, son, father, & husband, Christopher Adrian Alexander Cattrall. Forever in our thoughts. RIP xo.”

It is understood that her brother was missing for a number of days before his body was found. Kim explained that that he left his house without his phone, keys, wallet and left his door unlocked.

She stated that it was extremely unusual behaviour for her brother, “He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs.”

On February 4, Kim revealed the devastating news that her brother had passed away.

It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time. pic.twitter.com/n4dQAMrTvS — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) February 4, 2018

“It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time, we ask for privacy,” she wrote.

It’s great to see Kim looking so happy after what has been such a tragic and emotional month for the actress and her family.