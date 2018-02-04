Kim Cattrall issues urgent appeal to help find her missing brother

Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall has taken to social media to raise awareness about her missing brother.

The actress has appealed to the public to help her in the search for her brother who has been missing since January 30.

Alongside a photo of her brother Chris, the actress wrote, “MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada.”

Kim explained that this extremely unlike her brother, she knows that this behaviour isn’t normal for the 55-year-old, “His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs.”

Kim’s brother is 55-years-old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, and of average build. She shared that he often wears a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf-high black winter boots.

She pleaded with the public and asked anyone with information about her brother to come forward, “If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300,” she wrote.

Kim added, “He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim.”

Let’s hope Christopher is found safe and sound!