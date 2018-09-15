Kim captures cute photo of True, Chicago, and Stormi together

Up until a couple of weeks ago, we had hardly glimpsed photos of the adorable baby True.

But after Tristan Thompson whisked his family off to a tropical paradise, Khloé couldn’t help but show off precious images of her little one.

And as the months have passed, baby True has only grown closer to her family, especially her cousins.

In this sweet picture, the five-month-old is spending time with her best friends Chicago and Stormi.

Stormi Jenner and Chicago West both have their hair pulled back in tiny little buns and sit on both sides of their little cousin, who is dressed in a cute pink, floral dress.

One of the mums must have been trying to get their attention for the photo as all three of the girls are staring upwards with their mouths open.

Their little faces look identical in their expressions – all scrunched up in concentration, they look absolutely darling.

Kim Kardashian shared the rare photo and captioned it: “The triplets”.

With already over four million likes, Kardashian fans are gushing over the babies’ precious poses.

“I love them so much”, said one fan, while another one commented, “Omg my heart”.

The three musketeers look as close as their three mums – Kim, Khloé, and Kylie.

We are glad that True, Chicago, and Stormi have family so close to their own ages and get to spend time forming relationships that will last their whole lives.

They share such a rare and precious bond, and the three girls are too cute together!