Kilkenny Design to open first Christmas Shop at Kildare Village

‘Christmas by Kilkenny Design’ will be the first dedicated Christmas store at the Village and will provide a magical festive experience to shoppers. Featuring a beautiful range of gifting specials, Irish designed and made gifts, and premium traditional Christmas decorations, it’s a one stop destination for the Christmas season ahead.

Those dreaming of a beautifully designed home this festive season can browse through a stunning collection of baubles, luxurious garlands and wreaths, candles, and unique ornaments.

The new ‘Christmas by Kilkenny Design’ pop up shop will also showcase the Irish retailer’s diverse range of gifts from art and homeware to accessories and Irish wellness, making it the perfect destination for gift inspiration and for gifting green this Christmas.

It will feature well-known brands, Irish craft makers and designers including Max Benjamin, Voya McNutts, Simone Walsh, Jando, and Human + Kind, to name a few.

Commenting on the new store opening and continued expansion, Evelyn Moynihan, CEO of Kilkenny Group said, “This first to market exclusive pop-up store will be sure to get Irish consumers in the spirit of an Irish Christmas as they browse through our gorgeous ranges of exclusive, premium Christmas decorations and our amazing gifting solutions. ‘Christmas by Kilkenny Design’ is certainly bringing something very unique and festive to the Kildare Village shopping experience. We are also delighted to create a further 14 jobs over the coming months.”

The family-owned Irish retailer has been home to Ireland’s largest collection of Irish designers for almost 60 years. Founders of Champion Green, a national movement to encourage support for local business, Kilkenny is encouraging shoppers to support local this Christmas.

Kilkenny Design has now launched Christmas across all stores nationwide and online. This year Kilkenny wants to make the festive season extra special for shoppers embracing a Green Christmas. From classic crafts to contemporary fashion, homewares gifting and more, Kilkenny stores nationwide can help you find the perfect Green Gift this Christmas.

Kilkenny has a calendar of exciting events lined up throughout its stores this festive season from live music to special offers and magical giveaways. Stay up to date on www.kilkennyshop.com for more information.

With over 100 exciting fashion, lifestyle and gifting brands to choose from, including the new ‘Christmas by Kilkenny Design’ pop up, Kildare Village is the ideal destination for festive shopping. Kildare Village is open from 9am to 8pm every day.