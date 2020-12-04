Kildare restaurant wins coveted food award

Harrigan’s Bar and Restaurant, the much-loved institution on Main St. in Newbridge, Co. Kildare, is celebrating receiving its highly-coveted, seal of approval from Good Food Ireland. To mark the occasion, Harrigan’s has launched its exciting new ‘Favourites’ menu and unveiled a stunning new interior.

Good Food Ireland is widely recognised as the trusted mark for best-in-class food and drink in Ireland, a network of restaurants carefully chosen for their passionate commitment to using Irish ingredients, supporting local farmers and food producers. Only those businesses that meet the highest standards, through a strict selection process can join the Good Food Ireland Collection. The team at Harrigan’s are delighted to be welcomed into this carefully curated network.

Harrigan’s new ‘Favourites’ menu has been created by head chefs, Deiniz Dhumal and Jay Whelan and celebrates the restaurants most popular dishes, in recognition of the fact that diners have been missing their favourite restaurant meals for quite some time.

The delicious menu celebrates local Irish producers including; Fivemiletown Creamery, Doyle Meats of Rathcoole, Rooney Wholesale Veg of Rathangan and Kish Fish of Howth. 100% of Harrigan’s beef is sourced from grass-fed Hereford cattle in the Leinster area. The legendary steaks are a huge draw at Harrigan’s and they become the star of the show every Thursday in a dedicated ‘Steak Night’ menu.

Harrigan’s spacious and atmospheric interior is a key attraction for both returning and new customers, particularly during the current Covid climate, as the venue lends itself perfectly to socially-distanced, safe dining experiences. The team have also used the opportunity of the recent lockdowns to engage the services of local interior designer Maxine O’Connor to further enhance the charming décor.

To make your dining experience at Harrigan’s even more special during the festive season the chefs have also created a beautiful gift box of homemade gingerbread men, complete with piping bags and sweet decorations, to present to each table of diners. These delicious and fun gifts are the perfect way to round off a wonderful night out and certainly a most-welcome treat to take home to the kids.

Diners who share pictures of their decorated gingerbread men with Harrigan’s on Instagram will also be in with a chance to win a complimentary meal for a family of four.

Vivian Carroll, Owner, Harrigan’s commented: “We’re thrilled with the Good Food Ireland endorsement and can’t wait to welcome our customers in to enjoy their favourite dishes again. Safety is foremost in our planning and we’re fortunate that our layout naturally lends itself to working with the current restrictions. Our welcoming atmosphere has only been improved by the beautiful work that our design team has done on the interior.

After the tough year that we’ve all had, we’re delighted also to be able to spread some added festive cheer with our gingerbread gift and competition. Families are always welcome at Harrigan’s, but on those special nights for just the grown-ups, we thought it would be fun to bring something home to share with the kids too.”