Khloe thanks fans for their support amid Jordyn/Tristan scandal

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence on social media, and has taken to Twitter following the news reports that the father of her child Tristan Thompson had cheated on her with her little sister's best friend Jordyn Woods.

The OG Kradashian sister has been uploading indirect quotes about lost love and heartbreak to her Instagram stories, but now she has moved to Twitter to express herself.

Reaching out to her fans, she wrote: 'Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you.'

Addressing the fact that she has been mostly absent from social media, she said:

'I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you!'

'I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another.'

Her fans were quick to respond to the tweet, telling the mum-of-one how much they love and support her through this difficult time.

It is alleged that last weekend, Tristan 'hooked up' with model Jordyn Woods at a house party. It is reported that he requested all guests get rid of their phones before getting 'touchy-feely' with the 21-year-old.

Reports have since claimed that Jordyn was 'black-out drunk' at the time of the alleged event.