Khloe Kardashian supposedly asked Tristan to watch cheating KUWTK

When cheating is uncovered, the destruction it can cause is catastrophic.

And it seems Khloe Kardashian wants Tristan Thompson to fully understand her hurt by watching the latest Keeping Up with the Kardashian episodes.

According to a source, Khloe had asked her on-and-off-again boyfriend to watch the show to gain an insight into the pain he had caused her – and he totally shut her down.

Tristan allegedly replied with a "firm no" – guilty conscious much?

An insider gave the details to USWeekly, but it seems like Tristan's career is his focus and not Khloe's feelings – ouch.

"Khloe had already watched the episode before it aired and asked Tristan if he wanted to view it with her", said the source.

"The response was a firm no. He is focused on basketball, and the Cavaliers are struggling this season. This only creates further distractions, and there wasn’t any need for it."

Khloe has been very frank with fans saying it has been "very hard to relive" the cheating scandal.

The 34-year-old was live tweeting when the episode aired and replied to a follower who asked if Tristan was watching the show.

She answered with "he probably should, huh?" – Uh, no, doesn't look like she's too impressed.

The source also addressed Khloe's tweeting and said that Tristan had anticipated the move, but wants their relationship to remain private going forward.

"Tristan expected her to tweet during the episode because that is what Khloe does under normal circumstances. It’s Tristan’s hope going forward that things in their personal life will remain private," the person said.

He might have wanted to think about their privacy when he was getting up close and personal with two ladies in the club…Sorry, Tristan but we have zero sympathy for you.

Here's hoping that Khloe can keep her head held high during such a difficult time.