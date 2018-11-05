Khloe Kardashian speaks out before KUWTK ep on Tristan’s cheating

Last night's episode of KUWTK, whic aired in the US, focused on Khloe and Tristan Thompson's relationship – and the cheating scandal that engulfed the last few days of Khloe's pregnancy.

The news of Tristan's infidelity isn't new, but neither Khloe nor Tristan have spoken out about the cheating since the birth of their baby True.

Khloe opened up ahead of the episode airing, emphasising how emotionally difficult she found it.

Taking to Insta, the new Mum said:

'Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives; the good, the bad and the ugly,' Khloe wrote.

'To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every trial, tribulation and curveball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys.'

Oh my God my heart is racing! So crazy how emotions never die! You may forgive but forgetting is not possible #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

'Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my sweet baby True who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined,' she finished.

Khloe watched the episode as it aired last night, and live-Tweeted the experience of re-living the episode.

'I know now, looking back that I was in shock because I couldn’t believe that this would ever happen to me but I’m still very proud of myself for how I handled everything. True gave me the peace and strength I needed,' she said.