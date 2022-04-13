Khloe Kardashian shares sweet message for daughter on her birthday

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message for her daughter True on her fourth birthday.

With a collection of photos from True’s big day Khloe wrote, “I blinked and you are 4! Happy 4th Birthday my baby!!! I wish I could bottle you up and keep you little forever. At the same time watching you grow into the little lady you are has been the biggest honour of my life. Thank you for choosing me sweet True”.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star continued, “My biggest blessing. My sweetest reward. The one who changed my life forever. I love you my special soulmate xo”.

The photos looked incredible as True posed in a room filled with pastel balloons.

Celeb stars flooded the comments with messages for the four-year-old.

Khloe’s brother Rob wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY True”, followed by heart emojis.

Designer Jeff Leatham also commented, “Happy Birthday Sweet True!!”, with an array of heart and star emojis after the message.

On her Instagram stories, Khloe shared how she and True spent her birthday, after throwing the tot a lavish cat-themed party on Sunday. The 37-year-old took her to Disneyland for the very first time- every child’s dream!

Credit: Instagram

It looked like they had a blast as they enjoyed going on the “It’s a Small World” and Dumbo rides, and meeting Disney characters at the magical park.

Credit: Instagram

Khloe and True weren’t alone though as Kim Kardashian and her daughter Chicago joined in on the fun. They were also with the girls’ cousin, Dream, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter.