Khloe Kardashian reveals she had a tumour removed from her face

Khloe Kardashian has shared an update on her health as she underwent an operation to remove a tumour from her face.

The 38-year-old shared the news to her 276M Instagram followers on her Stories along with many photos of her face where a scar is visible on her cheek.

Khloe said she wanted to address the situation because, “I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one fro the past few weeks”.

Posting a photo of her cheek, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star penned, “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realising it was not budging”.

Khloe’s dermatologist ran another biopsy on the sample with a second doctor, and found that “what they were both seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age. A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumour from my face”.

“I’m grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything- all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process”.

The mum-of-two continued, “So, here we are… you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indention on my cheek from the tumour being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandaged look”.

Khloe then went on to show photos and videos of times she was wearing a bandage on her face but it was barely visible due to her skilled make-up artist, whom she praised for “killing the make-up game”, for being able to conceal Khloe's bandage.

She explained that the only reason she is sharing her story is to remind people to get checked frequently. She then opened up about when she had melanoma as a young woman.

“At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time”.

Kardashian added, “I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups”.