Khloé Kardashian recalls how ex Lamar Odom ‘hurt and affected’ her

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about her recent reunion with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

The Kardashians star and the retired NBA player were married for seven years, after choosing to tie the knot one month after they first met in 2009.

The pair’s split was eventually fuelled by Lamar’s drug addiction. The basketball star suffered a near-fatal overdose in October 2015, but Khloé finalised their divorce in the following year when Lamar relapsed.

Last month, The Kardashians viewers were surprised when Khloé and Lamar reunited for the first time in nine years, and candidly discussed their failed marriage.

Now, in the latest episode of the hit reality series, Khloé has reflected on her conversation with Lamar, and has opened up about how “hurt” she still feels by his actions.

Speaking to the camera, the 40-year-old admitted that she is “still processing what this meeting meant to me.”

Khloé then went on to explain how important Lamar was to her, particularly after the death of her father, Robert Kardashian in 2003, when she was just 19.

“Because our dad died so young, Lamar was like the first man that ever came into our lives that was the head of the household,” she detailed.

“For all of us. Lamar was the protector. Everyone, even if someone was older looked up to Lamar. The way Lamar was on this pedestal, but deservingly,” she continued.

Reflecting on Lamar’s drug addiction, the mother-of-two noted: “It made me sad because the demise of Lamar, hurt and affected every single one my family. We still love and cherish him, but that man is just not there.”

Recalling her thoughts after meeting her ex-husband again, Khloé added: “I can’t help you anymore. You’ll never be the person that we all idolised.”

During their previous conversation, Lamar praised Khloé for her help after his overdose.

"I will be blessed if I can ever find someone even close to the way you held me down — and your spirit. How being around you made me want to be my best self. I just wish I would've shown that,” he stated.