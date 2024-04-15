Khloé Kardashian pens sweet tribute after daughter True’s birthday

Khloé Kardashian has marked the end of her daughter’s birthday celebrations!

Last Friday (April 12), The Kardashians star honoured her daughter True’s sixth birthday.

At the time, Khloé chose to spend the day offline with her firstborn daughter, but has now taken the time to write a public tribute to her.

Last night, the 39-year-old – who is also a mum to one-year-old son Tatum – revealed several snaps of True, dressed up in a frilly pink dress, with pink cowboy boots and bunny ears.

“God always has a plan and you and I together was definitely part of our life plan. I was destined to be your mommy!” Khloé gushed at the start of her caption on Instagram.

“My sweet angel baby, you are six. I’m not ready for you to be six but you’re ready and that’s all that matters. True, when I tell you I CHERISH the time I have with you, I absolutely mean that! Every single moment and memory is etched in my heart,” the reality star continued.

“I never thought I could love anything or anyone the way I love you. Every single minute I have with you I fall deeper in love. Thank you for saving me. You did so without even knowing it. You are my angel girl!” she penned.

“My sweet innocent, vivacious happy girl, you are my everything. As sad as I am that you’re getting older. I am also excited to see what year six has in store. Thank you for choosing me! You changed my life! You are my life! Happy birthday TuTu,” Khloé wrote, adding: “Mommy and Tay Tay love you sooooooooo much you’re the most incredible big sister!”

The mum-of-two concluded her message by clarifying: “PS Yes I know her birthday was on Friday but we were too busy in real life to post until now.”

Many of Khloé’s 310M followers have since expressed their own well-wishes, with one exclaiming: “6 ALREADY?!”

“She’s a gorgeous angel!!” another commented.