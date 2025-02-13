Khloé Kardashian opens up about ex-husband Lamar Odom’s drug addiction

Khloé Kardashian has shared an open conversation with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, for the first time in almost a decade.

The reality star and the retired NBA player were married for seven years, before their divorce was finalised in 2016. The pair’s split was fuelled by Lamar’s drug addiction, with the basketball star suffering a near-fatal overdose in October 2015.

Now, for the first time in nine years, Khloé and Lamar have reflected on their marriage together.

In this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Khloé reunited with her 45-year-old ex and admitted that they had "left on the worst of terms”.

"Have you never thought, ‘Why did we ever stop talking completely?’" the mother-of-two quizzed, before Lamar replied: "Because of how I did drugs after [the overdose]."

Khloé then went on to explain that, while he was living with her during his recovery, Lamar suffered six heart attacks and 12 strokes.

"I was there through it all. I remember everything. I didn't leave you for four months. I got a staph infection because I lived in a hospital for four months,” the 40-year-old recalled.

Lamar later praised his former wife for her devotion throughout his recovery.

"I will be blessed if I can ever find someone even close to the way you held me down — and your spirit. How being around you made me want to be my best self. I just wish I would've shown that. Because you're worth it,” he stated.

In a confessional, Khloé went on to express that “addiction is a disease”.

“No one can save someone from [addiction] other than that own individual. I tried countless times to save Lamar from that. I almost lost myself,” she admitted.

“You don't always get second chances. You can’t keep doing f**ked up s**t and expect people just to stay around,” she continued.

Khloé concluded by adding: "I feel proud of myself that I met with Lamar. I feel this is a part of my shedding process while I am preparing to get into my fourth decade of life."

The Kardashians is available to stream on Disney+.