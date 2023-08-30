Khloe Kardashian ‘not ok’ as daughter True starts school

Khloe Kardashian is feeling overwhelmed with emotion as she marks a milestone for her daughter!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is ‘not ok’ as her daughter True has started her first day of school, but still made sure to go all-out for the occasion.

Khloe celebrated the big day with her daughter by having a little photoshoot before True headed off to kindergarten.

Posting a collection of adorable photos to social media, Khloe admitted to being very emotional as True reaches another huge milestone.

The 39-year-old shared pictures of True posing in front of a lavish pastel balloon display, complete with cut-outs of pencils and a sheet of writing paper, that reads, ‘First Day of Kindergarten’.

Another snap shows the five-year-old sitting on Khloe’s lap as they had a cuddle before the school run.

Little True looked so grown up in her school uniform, while her mum kept it casual in a black loungewear set.

Khloe captioned the post, “Kindergarten. For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok! Next it will be prom”.

Many fans of the reality TV star headed to the comments to wish True well on her big day.

One fan wrote, “Strike those poses! Hope she had a great first day”.

“She’s growing up so fast”, penned a second commenter.

A third fan said, "So adorable! I hope you have the best school year True!".

Another fan added, “Nobody had a better first day of kindergarten send off than True!”.

Over the weekend, Khloe posted new snaps with True and her rarely-seen son Tatum, whom she shares with ex-partner Tristan Thompson, to her 311M Instagram followers.

The mum-of-two described her little ones as ‘Mommy’s cubs’ in the caption of the family photos.