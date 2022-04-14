Khloé Kardashian confirms True was photoshopped in previous pics

It’s often been speculated that the Kardashian clan use photoshop quite a lot on their social media posts. Some smoother edges here, some accentuated curves there — you know the drill.

However, rarely would it ever be considered that the Kardashians are using photoshop to change images of their children. Until now, that is!

Mum-of-one Khloé Kardashian has come under fire recently as she’s confirmed a photoshop fail featuring her four-year-old daughter True.

This past weekend, Khloé celebrated her daughter’s fourth birthday by throwing her a lavish cat-themed birthday bash, followed by a trip to Disneyland earlier this week. On her Instagram Stories, the proud-mum mentioned that it was her little girl’s first time at the popular California theme park.

However, eagle-eyed followers were quick to point out that as seen in various Instagram photos shared by Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian, True visited the park back in December last year, with her cousin Chicago. Many fans had been suspicious about the placement of True in these December snaps, and judging by Khloé’s own admission, it seems these suspicions were right.

True was in fact photoshopped into those Disneyland photos, and Khloé herself has seemingly confirmed it. Commenting on Twitter, Khloé wrote, “Welllppp, I f**ked this one up,” before going on to add, “Anyways…let's focus on something else.”

Early this morning all of the Kardashian sisters were fairly focused on their new reality show, which is finally out now.

The first episode of The Kardashians aired in the US on Hulu during the early hours this morning, with the first episode premiering on Disney Plus today for Irish and UK viewers.