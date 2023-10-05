Khloé Kardashian admits why she still supports Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about her ongoing connection with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The Kardashians star ended her relationship with the NBA player in December 2021, after Tristan fathered a child with another woman. The former couple continue to co-parent their two children – five-year-old daughter True and 13-month-old son Tatum.

Earlier this year, it was then revealed that Tristan and his brother Amari – of whom the 32-year-old sportsman is the primary carer – had moved in with Khloé following the sudden death of their mother, as Tristan’s home needed to be renovated.

Now, in this week’s episode of the hit Hulu reality show, Khloé has admitted why she still remains supportive of her children’s father.

"I definitely feel overwhelmed and I guess stressed at times, but I'm not the one going through most of the pain here," Khloé began in a confessional.

Later on, Khloé added: "I'm not naïve to the fact that my ex-boyfriend is living in my house and that we're in really sensitive times.”

After confirming that she has set boundaries in place against the pair starting a relationship again, the 39-year-old went on to share the frustrations she still feels.

"Tristan has said before [that] I'm his person. I'm not saying I don’t believe him but I've heard this, and of course, it's angered me before because I'm like, 'If I f***ing am, then why have you treated me like this and how many times?'" she explained.

"I love love, and I am a hopeless romantic, but that's not gonna change how I feel and what happened,” Khloé insisted.

Later in the episode, Khloé spoke to Tristan and vowed for the pair to always have a positive experience with co-parenting.

"We're gonna be in each other's lives for the rest of each other's lives because of our kids, so I'm not gonna fight that, and I'm gonna make sure it's as nice as possible for me," she stated to her former partner.

The Kardashians is available to watch now on Disney+.