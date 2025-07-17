Khloé Kardashian addresses rumour she ‘faked’ Tristan Thompson split

Khloé Kardashian has addressed speculation that she ‘faked’ her split with Tristan Thompson for publicity.

The Kardashians star and the basketball player were in an on-again-off-again relationship for several years, beginning in 2016.

The pair, who share seven-year-old daughter True and two-year-old son Tatum together, ended their relationship for good in December 2021, after Tristan fathered a child with another woman.

Khloé and Tristan have remained in close contact as co-parents following their split, and the pair even lived together for a period of time to help care for Tristan’s younger brother, Amari.

Now, several years on from her breakup with Tristan, Khloé has hit back against rumours that she fabricated the split to gain publicity.

On the latest episode of her Khloe in Wonderland podcast, the 41-year-old chose to address several rumours that have plagued her in recent years.

“Another rumour is that I faked my split from Tristan for PR,” Khloé began.

“First of all, I don’t want any of that kind of PR. We’ve been broken up for…this December will be four years. So, that’s a very big commitment. I don’t think Meryl Streep could pull that off,” she exclaimed.

The reality star then addressed claims that she has been secretly married to Tristan for years.

“I’ve never heard that rumour. No, I’m not,” Khloé confirmed.

“I don’t know if people feel like they have to top these rumours, because some of these rumours are crazy. Some rumours you’re just like, ‘Where would that even start from?'” she continued.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Khloé hit back against speculation that she was once a surrogate for her older sister, Kim Kardashian.

“I’ve never been a surrogate for Kim or anyone,” Khloé clarified.

“I’ve had one pregnancy that I’ve carried and that was True,” the mother-of-two stated, noting that her son Tatum was conceived through surrogacy, following advice from her doctors.