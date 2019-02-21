Khloe K liked a very telling tweet about the Tristan/Jordyn scandal

Khloe Kardashian has yet to release a statement regarding the alleged cheating incident which is reported to have occurred between her long-term partner Tristan Thompson, and her younger sister's best friend Jordyn Woods.

It is alleged that at a house party over the weekend, Tristan Thompson instructed all party-goers to switch off their phones, before getting 'touchy-feely' with Kylie Jenner's 21-year-old best friend.

Best friends of Khloe's have commented on the revelations, appearing to conform them as the truth.

Khloe has remained silent., but today liked a tweet from a fan about the scandal, which read:

'@khloekardashian dont let anyone ever say this is your fault!'

'He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and ur doing great showing that love.'

Khloe has previously defended her relationship with Tristan after news broke a number of months ago that he had cheated on her multiple times which she was pregnant with their daughter True Thompson.

Khloe allowed Tristan to be at the birth, despite videos of him cheating on her emerging only days before, and following the birth rekindled the romance.

'Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan,' she commented at the time.

She explained: 'She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as they possibly can.'

Clearly, amid this new cheating scandal, Khloe is considering what is best for her daughter above all else.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their baby girl True into the world on April 12, 2018.