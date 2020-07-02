Khloe and Tristan reportedly giving their relationship another try

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly giving their relationship another go. The couple, who share daughter True, have decided to rekindle their romance after splitting in 2019. The couple called it quits after he hooked up with family friend Jordyn Woods. He also reportedly cheated on Khloe when she was pregnant with their daughter True in 2018.

However, despite his mistakes, a source tells People that they're "giving their relationship another try. Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True."

The report comes after Tristan wrote a gushing birthday tribute to Khloe. Alongside a photo of their family, he wrote: "I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person.

"I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True.

"You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday Khloe Kardashian," he added.

Khloe celebrated her 36th birthday this week with a pink themed celebration. Tristan joined her at her birthday bash and guests said they were acting "like they were back together" at the party.